Council measures bring £120k cash boost

James Walton, director of finance, said: “During the fourth quarter of 2018/19 the internal treasury team achieved a return of 0.90 per cent on the council’s cash balances, outperforming the benchmark by 0.33 per cent.

“This amounts to additional income of £119,820 during the quarter which is included within the council’s outturn position in the monthly revenue monitor.

“The council makes assumptions about the levels of borrowing and investment income over the financial year. Reduced borrowing as a result of capital receipt generation or delays in delivery of the capital programme will both have a positive impact of the council’s cash position.

“Similarly, higher than benchmarked returns on available cash will also help the council’s financial position. “For monitoring purposes, assumptions are made early in year about borrowing and returns based on the strategies agreed by council in the preceding February.

“Performance outside of these assumptions results in increased or reduced income for the council.The quarter four performance is above benchmark and has delivered additional income of £119,820.

“As at March 31 the council held £127 million in investments and borrowing of £312 million at fixed interest rates.”

He added: “UK economic growth was particularly strong in the third quarter of 2018/19 before cooling off in the final quarter of the financial year.

“Given all the uncertainties over Brexit, this weak growth in the final quarter was as to be expected.

“However, some recovery in the rate of growth is expected going forward.”