More weather warnings removed as Shropshire weather set to improve

A further five flood warnings have been removed for the county over the last 24 hours, although they still remain in place for the River Vyrnwy at Maesbrook and Melverley where flooding is expected.

The current level at Cae Howel river gauge is 4.26m and falling. Further rainfall is forecast throughout the day and river levels still pose a flood risk. The Environment Agency is closely monitoring the situation with incident response staff checking defences.

Some roads and properties are still being affected by flooding in and around the Maesbrook and Melverley areas.

For the rest of Shropshire, the torrential downpour has subsided for the time being and a damp start to the day is expected to brighten.

Flood alerts, where flooding is possible, are still in place for the Severn Vyrnwy Confluence and Tern and Perry Catchments.

Patchy showers are expected throughout parts of the day, with flashes of sunshine forecast into the evening.

River levels are dropping throughout the county and flood-hit communities are recovering, although areas of Shropshire still remain heavily affected, including Bridgnorth, where the town council has postponed its carnival set for this weekend.

Elsewhere in the country, thunder and lighting has struck overnight as unsettled weather continues to cause disruption.

Homes were left without power and roads were flooded in parts of the South East, while Lenham in Kent saw 42mm of rain in the space of just one hour.

The weekend is forecast to bring some respite from the recent downpours, with temperatures rising to as high as 23C (73F).

