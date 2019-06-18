River Severn in Shropshire finally free of flood warnings

Parts of the River Vyrnwy, where flooding is still expected, have warnings in place.

Alerts, where flooding is possible, still remain in place for the River Severn throughout parts of Shropshire and in Worcestershire, as well as the River Sow and River Penk, Severn Vyrnwy Confluence and Tern and Perry Catchments.

Light rain showers are forecast to be joined by light winds throughout periods of the day keeping river levels high but steady.

This is the case at the Cae Howel river gauge where river levels remain high but currently steady, but are expected to rise again this evening as a result of rainfall throughout periods of the day.

Flooding is still affecting properties and roads in and around Maesbrook and Melverley and there is still a risk of further flooding around those areas.

River levels remain high but are falling at the Bridgnorth river gauge as a result of heavy rainfall, but the risk of flooding remains and access to properties along Riverside in Bridgnorth may be impacted.

The town's annual carnival, set to take place on Sunday, has consequently been temporarily cancelled by the town council, with organisers expected to decide on whether a replacement date can be arranged.

Floodwater is also affecting low lying land and roads next to the river from Shrewsbury to Upper Arley. The river level in Ironbridge, Jackfield and Coalbrookdale is dropping although some areas are understood to still be affected, particularly around Ferry Road.

✳️ DALE END LAKE ✳️



Finally gone out for my first long walk in weeks down to Ironbridge to see the Severn. Waters have dropped but there is still a massive lake in Dale End Park.#ThePhotoHour @telfordlive @ShropshireStar @Nic_Ironbridge @DaveThroupEA @BBCEngland @metoffice pic.twitter.com/T9kR0sB6ZN — Liam Ball (@Liam_Ball92) June 17, 2019

Rivers levels are generally falling throughout the county despite predicted showers, but do still pose a flood risk, with the Environmental Agency saying it is closely monitoring the situation day by day.

People are being advised to plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers which may be flooded.

There have been three flood warnings removed in the last 24 hours.

All #Severn salmon anglers please be aware of the introduction of an #EmergencyByelaw which requires 100% #CatchandRelease to the end of the season

Signs to warn #anglers of the byelaw will be displayed at popular locations All salmon must be returned @ATFreshwater @severnrivers pic.twitter.com/QQCPqAirRb — Chris Bainger (@ChrisBaingerEA) June 17, 2019

Organisers of Shrewsbury's junior parkrun cancelled the event on the weekend as the route through the Quarry was completely submerged, while the town's annual carnival just managed to avoid postponement on Saturday.

Shrewsbury has not been alone however, as cases of floodwater taking its toll have been apparent throughout the county.

At least two drivers ended up in deep water with broken down vehicles in Shifnal after ignoring road closures, while fallen trees have crushed cars in Bridgnorth and blocked main roads through Church Stretton.

Drivers throughout the country have taken similar risks with similar end results, as one driver caught on drone footage found out in Leicestershire

Not your area @DaveThroupEA but a timely warning and reminder maybe... https://t.co/PIjkKyPE5h — Jan Baxter (@JanCherryJovi) June 17, 2019

