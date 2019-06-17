Shropshire river levels dropping but risk of floods remains

But flooding is still expected along the River Severn at Quatford and the River Vyrnwy at Maesbrook and Melverley where warnings remain in place.

Flood alerts, where flooding is possible, have been put in place along the River Severn in Shropshire where levels remain high and pose a risk.

River levels remain high but are falling at the Bridgnorth river gauge as a result of heavy rainfall. Consequently, the risk of flooding remains and access to properties along Riverside in Bridgnorth may be impacted.

Floodwater is also affecting low lying land and roads next to the river from Shrewsbury to Upper Arley. The river level in Ironbridge, Jackfield and Coalbrookdale is dropping although some areas are understood to still be affected, particularly around Ferry Road.

River Vyrnwy levels are high but falling at the Cae Howel river gauge as a result of heavy rainfall which is currently at 4.49m. Consequently, the risk of flooding remains at Melverley and Maesbrook. Flooding is affecting properties and roads in and around both areas, including the Melverley to Melverley Green and Ponthen to Melverley roads, but is not forecast to worsen.

Rivers levels are generally falling throughout the county despite predicted showers, and do still pose a flood risk, with the Environmental Agency saying it is closely monitoring the situation.

Hannah and Ben are out monitoring the river #Severn high flows this morning as they travel #safely through and past #Bewdley @EnvAgencyMids #TeamEA pic.twitter.com/U0AioJfAI8 — Barry Killner (@BarryKillnerEA) June 16, 2019

Advertising

People are being advised to plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers which may be flooded.

Flood alerts have also been put in place along the River Severn in Worcestershire, as well as the River Sow and River Penk.

The Severn Vyrnwy Confluence, Tern and Perry Catchments and The River Dee Catchment from Whitchurch to Chester also have alerts in place.

There have been seven flood warnings removed from parts of the county in the last 24 hours.

Advertising

Although easing, the downpour has continued to cause chaos throughout the weekend with numerous pubs, clubs, roads and businesses having to shut.

Offices at Greenhous West Mid Showground in Shrewsbury and Gravel Hill Lane were heavily affected resulting in Shrewsbury's inflatable Kapow! event having to be cancelled yesterday, along with low lying land and roads adjacent to the River Severn from Shrewsbury to Upper Arley.

The Boat Inn, Jackfield, is understood to have shut at peak times on Saturday due to flooding.

The Shrewsbury junior parkrun was also been cancelled yesterday morning due to the route being flooded.

We never like to cancel #Shrewsbury junior parkrun but as the route is flooded we really have no choice, tomorrow’s junior parkrun is cancelled. The safety of children is paramount. We’ll see you next week. Pls RT pic.twitter.com/kJQJI2PP10 — SY junior parkrun (@SYjuniorparkrun) June 15, 2019

See today's weather forecast here: