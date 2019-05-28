Menu

Man taken to hospital with serious injuries after assault outside Telford pub

By Deborah Hardiman | Telford | Local Hubs | Published:

A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after being assaulted outside a Telford pub.

Several emergency teams rushed to Park Lane, in Woodside, following a fracas near the Elizabethan Pub at about 8.15pm yesterday.

Police officers and ambulance crews were at the scene near Madeley.

It is thought that the man suffered serious head injuries.

West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman Claire Brown said: "We were called out to a report of an assault.

"We treated two patients. One of the patients, a male, was seriously injured and received trauma care at the scene before being taken on blue lights to hospital.

"A second patient was also taken to hospital, but with less serious injuries."

Two ambulances, two paramedic teams and a MERIT trauma doctor attended.

