Shropshire bodybuilder Charlie competes in American finals

Charlie Brisbourne, who runs an online fitness and training business from his home in Nesscliffe, is in Miami for the Drug Free Athletes Coalition World Finals.

He will compete after qualifying for the event through success in British competitions.

Charlie ran a training business and fitness blog in Essex, but after moving online he came back to his native Shropshire and now regularly competes in bodybuilding competitions.

He said: "Over the years I have worked with a broad population but have found my specialism in coaching professional men integrate health and fitness into their busy lifestyles.

"One of my deep-rooted beliefs is that health and fitness doesn't need to rule your life.

"It simply needs to be configured and individualised in a way that integrates, then ultimately enhances your quality of life."

Charlie has previously been named the UK Bodybuilding Fitness Federation Men's Physique Champion, the UK Ultimate Physiques Men's Physique Champion and the Essex Personal Trainer of the Year.

Charlie's progress can be followed online at facebook.com/charlie.brisbourne