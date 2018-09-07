Calls for scrutiny into county roads

Shropshire Council's place overview committee will recommend that a task and finish group be set up to look at how to make the county's roads safer.

The place overview committee met yesterday to receive an update on the 20's Plenty scheme.

Councillor Gwilym Butler, chairman of the place overview committee, said: "I know there has been an interest from local communities to manage the speed limit on developments.

"I want to look at the whole issue of speeds in Shropshire, not just 20's Plenty, but also the 60mph roads where we have lots of motorbike accidents."

Councillor Steve Davenport, portfolio holder for highways and transport, said: "I think it's very sensible to look at the whole approach.

"I was in Ruyton XI Towns where they have got a 20mph limit, and speed bumps and crossings and yet a little girl was knocked off her bike recently.

"We are doing everything we can but the police aren't there."

Steven Brown, highways, transport and environment manager, said the police were standing by a letter provided at the last committee meeting where they said that where the average speed exceeds the limit then design interventions need to be in place.

It comes as campaign groups have been formed to take on the 20's Plenty scheme across the county – with Shifnal leading the way.

As part of the campaign to reduce speed limits in certain busy areas, roads expert Ben Hamilton-Baille visited Shifnal and turned heads by lying in the street during a fact-finding walkabout.

Shifnal Forward, which works with the town council, invited the expert as it considered whether to take on the radical idea.