Pressure on budget affecting winter services

Discussions are ongoing as reductions to the budget were imposed from April this year, which could put pressure on the service later in the year.

Winter service deals with regular, frequent and "reasonably predictable" events like low temperatures, ice and snow, as well as exceptional events.

The current winter service budget is just more than £3 million.

The Shropshire fleet currently has 25 gritters, plus five spare gritters, 27 tractor-mounted gritters, nine footway ploughs, nine snow blowers, and more than 1,000 salt bins.

A report, set to go to Shropshire Council's place overview committee on Thursday, says: "In normal winter weather it is sufficient to support the winter service.

"In exceptional winters, the ability to utilise the winter service reserve budget, in liaison with finance business partners, is available.

Shropshire Council’s contractor, Kier, provides the winter service by providing staff to use and maintain the council-owned gritting fleet and distribute salt on the road network.

The report asks for the committee to consider the "refreshed policy and operational plan" and to provide comments.

The report says that a review of the winter service is undertaken after every winter.

It says: "After every winter, a joint review of the winter service operation is undertaken to ensure that the complex, dynamic nature is understood and that a quantitative and qualitative evaluation is achieved.

"This review has formed the basis of the revision to the policy and plan."

The topic will be discussed at Shropshire Council's place overview committee in Shirehall on Thursday.