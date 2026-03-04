'You made us smile every day' - West Midlands Safari Park pays emotional tribute to “gentle” giraffe who has died following short illness

Keepers at West Midlands Safari Park have shared an emotional video tribute to “gentle” giraffe Bwindi - who has died at the age of 15 following a short illness.

Posting to social media, the safari park said: “Bwindi was a much-loved member of the herd and well known to her keepers for her sweet, cheeky (and sometimes greedy!) nature.

Within the group, she played an important role as a companion to the other giraffes and was a trusted presence during calving - often acting as a gentle and patient “auntie” to the calves.

“She was deeply valued by her keepers, who shared an incredibly special bond with her. They’ve said she made them smile every single day, and they were endlessly proud of her.

She will be greatly missed by everyone who had the privilege of caring for her.”

One user commented: “Had the absolute pleasure of feeding her last year, such a gentle soul and will be missed so much.”

Another added: “What an absolute star she was! Beautiful girl will be missed by so many. Thank you for the memories Bwinds.”