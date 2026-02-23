Terrifying moment ‘reckless’ Staffordshire driver goes wrong way on M6 toll

Terrifying footage shows the moment a ‘reckless’ Staffordshire driver went the wrong way on the M6 toll - before driving at triple the speed limit and going through a red light.

Jordan Sneddon, 28, of Tamworth, was sentenced to one-year-and-two-months in prison at Stafford Crown Court on Monday February 16, after he admitted driving a motor vehicle dangerously.

Staffordshire Police says, in August last year, they were called to the M6 toll when the driver of a black MG - Sneddon - turned around at the pay area and started driving the wrong way back down the carriageway.

Pictured: Jordan Sneddon

Sneddon drove off the toll road and onto Burntwood Way. The force’s road crime team (RCT) then spotted him driving on Pool Lane, where he failed to stop and drove off at excessive speed.

They pursued him through Burntwood and Lichfield. Sneddon drove at 90mph in a 30mph zone, went through a red light and collided with a roundabout, causing the car to leave the ground.

As he joined the A51 towards Rugeley, the vehicle came to a stop due to the extensive damage it had sustained. Officers arrested Sneddon.

As part of his sentencing, Sneddon was convicted of failing to provide a specimen for analysis. He was disqualified from driving for two years, extended for seven months. He was also ordered to take an extended re-test.

PC Mark Boyles, from Staffordshire Police’s road crime team, said: “Sneddon’s driving was incredibly reckless and could have easily resulted in someone being seriously or fatally injured.

“I’m pleased that we were able to resolve this incident safely and prevent potential injury to both Sneddon and other road users.”