Watch Shrewsbury's mayor learn the ropes as Shropshire bell ringers celebrate 100 years

Shrewsbury's mayor has been learning the ropes as the county's bell ringers gathered to mark the start of the organisation's centenary year.

By Dominic Robertson
Published

The Shropshire Association of Bell Ringers, which was set up in 1926, held a centenary service at its annual meeting on Saturday (January 10).

The event took place at Holy Trinity in Meole Brace, Shrewsbury.

Shrewsbury's mayor Councillor Alex Wagner joined the members for the occasion - and was even given his own lesson in bell ringing.

Mayor of Shrewsbury Councillor Alex Wagner (left) is shown the ropes by Paul Lewis at Trinity Churches Meole Brace. Photo: Tim Thursfield
