Watch Shrewsbury's mayor learn the ropes as Shropshire bell ringers celebrate 100 years
Shrewsbury's mayor has been learning the ropes as the county's bell ringers gathered to mark the start of the organisation's centenary year.
The Shropshire Association of Bell Ringers, which was set up in 1926, held a centenary service at its annual meeting on Saturday (January 10).
The event took place at Holy Trinity in Meole Brace, Shrewsbury.
Shrewsbury's mayor Councillor Alex Wagner joined the members for the occasion - and was even given his own lesson in bell ringing.