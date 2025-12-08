Creative costumes and wagging tails - watch as hundreds of dogs dress up for festive West Midlands Christmas parade

Creative costumes and wagging tails: watch as hundreds of dogs take over a West Midlands shopping centre in this adorable video.

Around 300 canines turned out in amazing festive fancy dress, for the Christmas Dog Parade.

Prizes are awarded for the best dressed dogs with bonus points if owners embrace the festive spirit and get into fancy dress.

The annual event took place in the shopping mall at The Valley, Evesham, Worcestershire.

Phil Maclean, the venue's retail director, said: "It's one of our favourite events of the year – full of festive fun and wagging tails.''