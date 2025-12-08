Creative costumes and wagging tails - watch as hundreds of dogs dress up for festive West Midlands Christmas parade
Adorable video meets some of the dogs and their owners who turned out in incredible fancy dress for a Christmas parade in the West Midlands.
Creative costumes and wagging tails: watch as hundreds of dogs take over a West Midlands shopping centre in this adorable video.
Around 300 canines turned out in amazing festive fancy dress, for the Christmas Dog Parade.
The annual event took place in the shopping mall at The Valley, Evesham, Worcestershire.
Phil Maclean, the venue's retail director, said: "It's one of our favourite events of the year – full of festive fun and wagging tails.''