Hear what Government emergency alert test this weekend will sound like - and see how to opt out

Is there going to be another emergency alert test in the UK?

The UK Government will be testing the Emergency Alerts system on Sunday (September 7). The test will see phones across the country make a loud noise, even if the device is on silent.

The Emergency Alerts system was tested on a nationwide basis for the first time in April 2023, just after its launch.

An emergency alert is shown on the screen of a smartphone in London on April 23, 2023, as the UK government tests a service meant to warn members of the public of a danger to life in their vicinity.

What time is the emergency alert test in the UK?

The test of the Emergency Alerts system will take place at 3pm.

Is the UK emergency alert real?

The Emergency Alerts system is a real public warning system in the UK, used to alert people when there's a danger to life nearby, including severe weather events like storms or flooding. The system has sent five real alerts during major storms when lives were genuinely at risk.

However, on September 7, the planned alert is a test of the system - just like testing smoke alarms or practising fire drills.

Will the UK emergency alert test affect schools and workplaces?

With the test taking place on a Sunday, most schools will be closed. However, phones will still receive the alert during activities and events taking place at the time.

The Government says the alert lasts only about 10 seconds and that the timing (3pm on September 7) has been chosen to minimise disruption to people's daily routines.

How do I opt out of the emergency alert test in the UK?

Victims of domestic abuse with a concealed phone may need to turn off alerts.

iPhones and Android phones

To opt out

Search your settings for ‘emergency alerts’.

Turn off ‘severe alerts’ and ‘extreme alerts’.

Other mobile phones and tablets

Depending on the manufacturer and software version of your phone, emergency alerts settings may be called different names, such as ‘wireless emergency alerts’ or ‘emergency broadcasts’.

The settings can usually be found in one of the following ways. Go to:

‘message’, then ‘message settings, then ‘wireless emergency alerts’, then ‘alert’

‘settings’, then ‘sounds’, then ‘advanced’, then ‘emergency broadcasts’

‘settings’, then ‘general settings’, then ‘emergency alerts’

Then turn off ‘severe alerts’, ‘extreme alerts’ and ‘test alerts’.

What will the UK emergency alert test sound like?

Compatible smartphones and tablets will display the alert message onscreen, make a distinctive siren sound, and vibrate. The sound is designed to be attention-grabbing and will override normal volume settings.

Watch the video above to hear what the emergency alert test will sound like.