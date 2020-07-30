Menu

WATCH: Behind you! Quacking surprise for Shropshire Hills hikers

By Charlotte Bentley | Bishop's Castle

A couple walking in the Shropshire Hills thought they had gone 'quackers' when they turned round to find they were being followed by scores of ducks.

Ducks follow hikers on the Shopshire Hills

Hikers Clive Williams and Glenys Evans, from Mid Wales, were walking up Norbury Hill, near Wentnor, on Sunday when they turned round to find a mass of ducks quacking their way up the path behind them.

In a video posted to Twitter, Mr Williams said: "Do you ever get that funny feeling you're being followed?" He then turned the camera round to show the horde of ducks that had seemingly joined him on the adventure.

"Yep," he then said, "followed by hundreds of ducks."

In the video, Mr Williams shows the ducks coming up the hill from a pool of water near the bottom. The feathered friends then swarmed the path where Clive said he thought the ducks were expected to be fed.

The adorable videos have received hundred of views on Twitter.

