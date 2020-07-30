WATCH: Behind you! Quacking surprise for Shropshire Hills hikers

Hikers Clive Williams and Glenys Evans, from Mid Wales, were walking up Norbury Hill, near Wentnor, on Sunday when they turned round to find a mass of ducks quacking their way up the path behind them.

And more ducks pic.twitter.com/Kjy0hEZcLv — Clive Williams walking 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 photography (@Clivewilliam428) July 27, 2020

In a video posted to Twitter, Mr Williams said: "Do you ever get that funny feeling you're being followed?" He then turned the camera round to show the horde of ducks that had seemingly joined him on the adventure.

"Yep," he then said, "followed by hundreds of ducks."

In the video, Mr Williams shows the ducks coming up the hill from a pool of water near the bottom. The feathered friends then swarmed the path where Clive said he thought the ducks were expected to be fed.

The adorable videos have received hundred of views on Twitter.