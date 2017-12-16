Watch: Eric the Turkey returns with new Christmas nativity video

And while many would struggle to disagree, Shropshire internet sensation Eric the Turkey certainly might have something to say about the latter.

Eric the Turkey's Christmas Nativity by Jingle and the Bells

Now in its fifth year, the growing army of Eric the Turkey fans are enjoying their annual festive episode about the adventurous bird.

The bird is the creation of Adrian Hill, who lives in Shifnal, has composed catchy Christmas songs and videos about the escapee turkey for the past five festive seasons. The idea is part of his mission to add some “much needed” humour to the Christmas celebrations.

Eric’s latest adventure, ‘Eric the Turkey’s Christmas Nativity’, has caused a few feathers to flutter and already has a good following on YouTube – and Adrian’s family, friends and workmates love the video.

This year, Eric and his partner, Erica, go to the city to visit friends and get snowed in. They are forced to look for somewhere to stay and find a Premier Inn where a precious parcel – an egg – hatches on Christmas Eve. Baby Eric is born.

Adrian hit on he idea of an avian themed nativity story soon after completing last year’s video and is already thinking about Eric’s next adventure.

“People like this year’s video because it’s a proper Christmas theme with a happy ending,” said Adrian who, when not composing songs and videos at home, is automotive products manager at Morris Lubricants in Shrewsbury. “It’s a joyous occasion because there is a new member of Eric’s family.

“What I am going to do after Christmas is run a competition to name the baby turkey and the prize will be a specially designed Eric the Turkey T-shirt.

“The camera trickery is a bit better this year and my family love it. They had seen me walking through the house in different costumes and were expecting a surprise.

“It’s all about the light-hearted side of Christmas rather than all the traditional stuff. Next year’s theme will be based on ‘What does Santa do after Christmas Eve?”

In a break with tradition, Eric even went on a summer holiday with Adrian and his family this year, which was the theme of another video. Taking Eric abroad together with inflatable pink flamingos to make the ‘Eric’s Summer Party’ video caused more than a few strange looks at the beach.

“I think people thought I was just another eccentric Englishman,” he joked. “Eric didn’t like the hot weather because it reminded him too much of the oven!”

Eric the Turkey first appeared in an acoustic song in 2013, which was followed by songs and videos, ‘Eric the Turkey Drumstick and Basted Remix’ in 2014, ‘Eric the Turkey’s Christmas Wish’ in 2015 and ‘Eric the Turkey’s Christmas Surprise’ last year. Adrian has been writing funny Christmas songs for his family for about 12 years.