Star Witness: Readers' photos show off beautiful Shropshire

Reaxing at Ellesmere's Mere at sunset by Melissa Jones

Today we provide you with some of the stunning pictures sent to the online Shropshire Star gallery, together with some picked up by our own photographers as we enjoy a much-needed heatwave.

They create an intoxicating view of our summer so far – from incredible landscapes to celebrations of nature and also people simply enjoying themselves in the sunshine.

Geese on the lake by Matt Broadhurst

Star Witness is an online gallery set up on the Shropshire Star’s Instagram account. It is free and easy to get your image uploaded on to the gallery.

We have more than 400 on show so far and the site is followed by more than 11,000 people. The pictures reflect the scenes and events in Shropshire over the past couple of years, showing the change in seasons and the strange effect lockdown had on our county.

June rainbow over New Invention, near Clun, by Rachael Stoneham.

It is easy to enjoy the gallery – simply follow our Instagram page. Many of those submitted will also make it into the Shropshire Star.

To submit a photograph to the Star Witness picture gallery, simply use #shropshirestar on Instagram, letting us know what is in the picture and who you are.

Bird at Bridgnorth Cliff Railway by Steven Ratcliife.

Friendly Highland cattle at Tasley, Bridgnorth. Photo by Adam Hirons posting as @ad_ventures85 on Instagram.

Sunny Rushbury, by Peter Steggles

Shropshire Hills ponies, by Will Marston

The Milky Way over The Wrekin. Photo: Paul Murray.

Taking a leap at the Stiperstones - photo by Matthew Chesworth posting as @mchesworthphotography on Instagram