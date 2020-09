Children play outside the old Bicton village hall in October 1974. At the time villagers had far-reaching plans for a new village hall. According to the story carried with this picture: "The present hall, which is in almost constant use, is an ex-wartime building which was erected in 1951 in a field bought with £600 of the £1,000 villagers raised between 1943 and 1950." The old hall was still standing in February 1976, but by then the new hall was moving into the final stages of completion.