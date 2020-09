Are children today the same as they have always been? These are children from Wellington in 1935, and the photo came originally from one of them, the late Don Houlston, who told us: "It was taken in the paddock which was just on the right hand side of the road before the black bridge in Wrockwardine Road. This bridge used to be a meeting point for all of us in that area, the Bevans from Wrockwardine Road and the Jones children from Harpers Bank. Back, from left: Joan, Florence and Jack Bevan, and Brian Houlston, who is sitting on a old Great Western Railway boundary sign which the children used as cricket stumps. Front, from left: Don Houlston, Marion and Roma Bevan, and Ken Scott."