This postcard showing Wem parish church and the High Street was posted in 1957, with the message on the back dated August 20 that year. "Thank you so much for your P.C. which has been forwarded. I am staying with Joyce & Oswald for 3 weeks and am feeling very much better. Love Dorothy," it read. It was posted to Miss A. Green, of 12 Hawthornden Avenue, Uttoxeter. Picture: Ray Farlow.