Will it catch on? It's 1977 and a new leisure sensation is sweeping the country. "The new craze is video games, table tennis, squash, soccer – you can play them all in the comfort of your armchair, thanks to TV and a special games unit," said the original caption. "Leading the field in video games production is Sportel, an offshoot of Luton-based Norton Telecommunications. The Sportel unit is unique in its field. For a start it's in colour and that alone makes it No 1 in the UK. The key to Sportel's success is the sophistication of the unit which gives a realism to the games not enjoyed by other systems."