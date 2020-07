We're going back to November 1978 when the original caption to this photo was: "Work to repair the 200-year-old aqueduct at Newbridge, near Llanymynech, is progressing well and is expected to be completed before the end of the year. During the normal repair work, begun in August, a crack was discovered in one of the arches which spans the River Vyrnwy. Now a British Waterways engineer has been posted to the site to supervise the difficult repair. A large volume of stone and soil is being removed to take the strain from the arch while it is being dismantled and eventually rebuilt using concrete."