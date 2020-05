Ah, the old days, when you used to be able to go to Barmouth without being fined by Welsh police and sent packing back to Shropshire. This picture came originally from Len Haynes of Trench and was taken on a bus at the Welsh resort during a holiday in 1961 or 1962, and the building visible through the window on the left was the cookhouse of the campsite where they stayed in tents. Spookily, also visible through the window is a hand.