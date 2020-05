The Belfrey Theatre in Wellington, seen here when it first opened in 1971, got its name as a result of a comment by member Jose Grant as she came through the door during work to create the theatre from an old school: "My goodness, we must be bats." Originally called the Belfry Theatre, it officially became the Belfrey Theatre when its name was misspelt on all the literature. It officially opened on October 7, 1971, with an old time music hall in Victorian costume.