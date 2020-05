During the war Philippa Ethelston, of Shrewsbury, shown here in December 1976 at the age of 74, certainly did her bit. For seven years from 1939 she ran a Red Cross night canteen in the county town, which according to her records catered for 663,866 men and gave 93,908 a bed for the night. Some continued to write to her and send cards for the rest of her life.