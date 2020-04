This postcard showing Wrockwardine Wood was franked on September 9, but the year date is too faint to be sure, but may be 1907, which seems about right anyway. The message was: "Dear Rose, M & P alright please send black dress (? the writing is difficult to read) material and grey silk by first post. We trust all are well, love from all to all." The signature is illegible but it was posted to Miss R. Bird, of Shane Street, Walsall. The picture is from the collection of Bridgnorth postcard collector Ray Farlow.