It's February 1982 and a new computer has been donated to Adcote School, near Shrewsbury, by the Adcote Parents Association. Working on it are Ruth Okey and Ruth Coleman, two senior girls studying under D.W. Gough scholarships awarded by the school in memory of a former headmistress, Miss Doris Gough. Looking on are, from left, other members of the school's upper sixth, Emma Pearson, Sarah Rooney, Omosede Yemi Eweka, head girl Gillian Edwards, deputy head girl Jane Heyhoe, and Sarah Robinson.