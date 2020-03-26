Menu

Is stat-ue, Charles? Darwin takes on a very contemporary appearance

There is almost a look of astonishment in those wise old eyes ... except, of course, that the statue of renowned naturalist Charles Darwin in Shrewsbury is just a statue.

Charles Darwin statue in Shrewsbury wearing a mask during the coronavirus pandemic

The coronavirus outbreak has thrown up all sorts of tragic and challenging situations, but it is a comfort to know that we have not lost our sense of humour – as was shown by a passer-by in the town when they popped a mask on to the old gentleman’s face.

