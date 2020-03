You can tell by the crowds how popular the Forest Glen at the foot of The Wrekin used to be, where walkers could pop in for a cuppa and a bite. This photo, from the collection of 90-year-old historian Ron Miles of Jackfield, may be from the 1920s. Some years ago there was talk of building a modern Forest Glen – the original, incidentally, was dismantled and is now at Blists Hill Victorian Town – but nothing came of it.