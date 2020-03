Well, this wasn't in the script... Audience and performers were evacuated from Oakengates Theatre during the run of Aladdin in the winter of 2002-2003. Although we have no exact details we think this shows the incident just after the matinee started on December 22, 2002, when the fire alarm went off. Playing Widow Twankey was Steve Heather. It was a false alarm, but also proved a rehearsal, because later in the run there was an evacuation for a real, albeit small, fire.