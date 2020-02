The sum total of our knowledge about this picture from our archive is that the photographer was from Madeley, but we're going to take a punt that these folk are from the town's old Coventry Gauge & Tool company, perhaps in the 1960s – please let us know if we're right or wrong. The guess is based on the background, which looks like the interior of the old King Charles Barn, which the firm used as a canteen and for events.