"Kings Hall Cinema just after closing down, with the now famous clock still intact in 1976. Photo by S.J. Stowe," are the details we have with this print – the late Jim Stowe was a prolific Shrewsbury photographer. The Kings Hall Cinema in Shrewsbury, later known as the Century Cinema, was at the foot of Wyle Cop, and had turned to bingo by the time it closed in 1973. The building was later demolished.