Well, we've burned our bridges with the EU now, but we haven't blown them up. That was the fate of the Weobley railway bridge on the A442 Hodnet to Wellington road on August 13, 1980. The old bridge crossed the former Wellington to Market Drayton railway line near Peplow and was knocked down – that's what the original caption said, but from the picture it looks to have been blown up – as part of a £90,000 Shropshire County Council road improvement scheme.