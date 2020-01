Thank you to veteran photographer Bernard Cross for emailing in this picture of Shrewsbury at night. Mr Cross tells us: "This is Barker Street taken in the evening when the buses were operating from the space alongside Rowley's Mansion, after they had been moved from the Square, and now of course at the old Smithfield site. I cannot remember the exact date, but I would guess late 1950s or early 1960s. In retrospect, this area was considered a very run-down part of the town, policemen patrolled in pairs, and as boys we rode our bicycles very fast through this district! But that was pre war."