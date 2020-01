Easy does it... The date is December 30, 1926, and the event is the laying of the foundation stone of the new English Bridge in Shrewsbury on the place where the old foundation stone was found. It was carried out by Alderman Toye, chairman of the bridge committee, in the presence of the mayor, Richard Bromley, and members of the committee and others. Also there was Arthur Ward, the engineer. This picture is from Shrewsbury author and historian David Trumper, and was one of a number he was given by a woman from Shrewsbury who does not want to be identified. The picture, he thinks, was probably taken by a photographer named Mallinson from Frankwell.