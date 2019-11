The 21st Clun Forest Sheep Show and Sale on September 19, 1945, at Craven Arms. On the right is Tom Eckley of Court-Llacca, near Brecon, who made history by being the first breeder to win both the Yearling Ram and Ram Lamb Class at the society's show. In fact he won all five classes that day, a feat never matched. From right: Tom Eckley with champion ram "Court-Llacca I.32", Josh Holland of Tamworth (judge), D. Powell of Leominster (judge), Tom Davies of Brecon, Jim Maddy of Hay on Wye, and unknown.