Here's a reminder of school days for some old folk in Market Drayton, although they'd have to be cracking on to remember this building. "County Grammar School, Market Drayton" is written on the back of this picture, which came from the collection of Harold Bloor, who was a hairdresser in the town, and has been loaned by George and June Edwards. The town’s grammar school and secondary modern school closed and were amalgamated as The Grove comprehensive on the Grove secondary modern site, opening on September 14, 1965. The grammar school buildings were used as a lower school for some years before being demolished.