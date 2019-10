"View In Snowdon" is printed on this postcard franked at Beckbury on September 15, 1924. A handwritten note says the location is a mile east south east of Beckbury. The message read: "Ryton Rectory, Sunday. Dear Flo, Glad to hear you and Hetty had a good journey. Thurya stayed till Tuesday lunch time. This is the house we stayed at the dance night. Still wet. It has been lovely today. Hope you are well. Give D. my love. Kind regards from Mother, Dad and myself. Yours, Vera." It was posted to Mrs Currie, St Georges Rectory, 15 Grosvenor St, London. As for the mysterious Snowdon reference, that was cleared up when we received at letter from Mrs J. Yates-Ward of Blymhill Common after we published this picture in 2002. She said Vera was her sister-in-law who worked at Ryton Rectory for many years, she being cook and her father, gardener. The picture was, she said, of Lower Snowdon where Vera's uncle Len Hall lived. Vera was well known locally as Vera Yates. Her married name was Vera Noake and she lived for many years at Wall Hill, Bridgnorth, dying in 1993. Picture: Ray Farlow.