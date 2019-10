A postcard dated 1905 showing a football match in progress in the White Lion Meadow, Whitchurch, with R.T. Smith's timber yard in the background. A Tesco store was built on the site in more modern times. Incidentally this looks quite similar to a different picture which is said to be of the first final of the Ethelston Charity Cup in 1909. If 1905 is the correct date, obviously it can't be the same occasion, but there's always the possibility that we have misread the 1905 and it is in fact 1909.