"Hadley has its own Bridge of Sighs - but the sighs come from lorry drivers as they approach the notorious Coalport railway bridge, scene of several accidents," we reported when we originally carried this picture on July 30, 1966. "During the past 10 years lorries have become stuck, scraped and been forcibly unloaded as they have tried to squeeze under its 13ft 6in arch. There has been at least one serious accident there." The story went on to say local residents and councils all wanted the bridge made safer, or completely removed. "The railway lines which cross the bridge no longer lead anywhere. The bridge is used as a short extension to the goods yard of Joseph Sankey and Co Ltd, but the bridge's demolition would only mean the loss of about 50 yards of track..." The bridge was demolished in April 1967.