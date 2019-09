Here come Willenhall Prize Band on parade in Newport in July 1909, and following them is Newport District Juvenile Oddfellows – we know that because it says so on the flag. This is a postcard from the collection of the late Malcolm Miles of Newport, and loaned by his widow Sue. The message on the back was: "Dear A, We arrived home quite safe at 10.15pm. I am sending you the photo as promised." It was addressed to Mrs Fellows, of Gorsty Bank, Shifnal.