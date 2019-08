Thanks to Terry Heskey, of Church Aston, for this photo taken at the GKN Sankey football stadium in Hadley, which is now built on with houses. On the right is the groundsman, Tommy Arnold, from Hadley, while centre is Fred Hibbert. "I think he lived in Wellington. He was a director. I am on the left. I was on the committee," said Terry, who thinks it was taken in the 1970s. In its day Sankey's stadium was one of the finest in Shropshire.