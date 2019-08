A little over 50 years ago the Shropshire community of Hinkshay was wiped from the map, with the terraced homes being demolished in the summer of 1968. This was emailed in by Tony Benton who said: "Please find attached an old photo of Hinkshay as found by my father-in-law, John Lloyd of Little Dawley. The picture is of the White Hart Inn, Hinkshay, locally known as 'The Jerry.' The photo is taken from the top of Jerry Mount. The chimney on the right hand side is the Forge chimney in front of Ladies Row. The chimney in the distance on the left is known as the chemical stack. The Ever Ready factory was later built in the field at the front of the photo. John Lloyd is grandson of the late owner of the pub, W R O Harper. John was born in this pub in 1943." Although the picture is not dated, it must be before the mid-1950s when the Ever Ready factory was built, with production starting in 1956. The factory was itself demolished in 1995 and houses have been built on the site fairly recently.