Thank you to Howard Stone for emailing in this view of Bridgnorth High Street from early in the 20th century. Howard said: "I was digging through a collection of photos that my late father had and found this. I've no idea of the story behind it at all. Dated 1900 to 1910 perhaps? It's not very sharp I know, but I hope it is of interest. Our family is from Walsall/Pelsall , and left there in the mid-1960s. My father's name was Rex Austin Stone, born 1926-ish. I've no idea where the photo came from." As you can see, there are no cobbles in the High Street at the time of this picture, and as we know they were lifted in August 1904 it must date from after then.