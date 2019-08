A smash near Shipton in June 1997 in which a lorry overturned and spilled its load of potatoes into the path of an oncoming van. Van driver Richard Wain of Broseley thought he had had his chips when he was engulfed by 35 tonnes of spuds but said afterwards he owed his life to the potato avalanche – although he suffered injuries, he said that but for the potatoes he would have ploughed into the lorry and things would have been far worse.