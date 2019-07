Pictures like this from yesteryear showing ordinary people going about their business are always fascinating. Here we are in The Square, Ironbridge, and the market is in full swing. This is a postcard which was franked at Broseley on August 21, 1908, (or possibly 1905 – the franking mark is indistinct.) It was addressed to Miss Cetti, of Cintra House, 71 Eastborough, Scarborough. The message was: "Dear M., do you know where this is. Rose & c. have driven the afternoon & Pa said he would stay in & let me come will tell you all when I write. with very best love, B.C." Picture: Ray Farlow.