These lads were doing a traffic survey near Oswestry nearly 70 years ago. The picture was emailed in by John Powell of Oswestry – who took it – and told us: "Going through some glass negatives, I have come across one taken near Morda on the B5069 in about 1950. I was about 13 and at the Oswestry Boys High School at the time. Volunteers were invited to help carry out a traffic survey. My position was at Morda and the task was to keep note of each vehicle passing. I think that the task was for a week and I was paid, though not very much. "The two constructions on the left were a shelter in case of rain, and a toilet.The two boys pictured would sometimes ride up and down expecting me to count each passing. I've no idea of their names but they lived in Morda. I wonder where they are nowand whether anyone recognises them?"