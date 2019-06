This railway halt at Jackfield may have been primitive, but at least there was a train service back then. This picture was emailed in by Paul France of Madeley who said: "A friend gave me this some years ago showing Jackfield Halt – obviously pre-Beeching." The picture is undated, but perhaps late 1950s or early 1960s. There has occasionally been talk about reviving the line, extending the Severn Valley Railway from Bridgnorth to the Ironbridge Gorge. But while Jackfield's notorious subsidence problems have been addressed, property has encroached onto the old line over the years, which would make it a formidable undertaking to say the least.