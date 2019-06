All aboard for Uffington ferry, near Shrewsbury. This picture originally came from Mrs Barbara Pascall, of Wellington, who told us at the time: "That's my Auntie Alice on the left, and my mother Elsie Powell second left, and then there are my brothers – brother Charles is third from left, and my brother Stephen is fourth from left, and my Uncle Alf is on the right." She thought the picture might date from around 1938. She told us the ferry was run by the Stephens family. The first Stephens ferryman was William Stephens, "Uncle Will". When he was not doing it his sister, "Auntie Alice", would run it. Then when Uncle Alfred retired he came to live with his brother and sister, Alice and Will, and he also worked the ferry. Mrs Pascall, who was born in 1924, told us the structure on the bank in the background was where passengers would wait for the ferry. It had a life belt on it and a notice.