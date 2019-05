As you can probably tell, it can be quite bracing on the summit of The Wrekin. Here the Archdeacon of Salop, Sidney Austerberry, blesses the toposcope – that's a flat plate pointing out places of interest visible from the landmark hill. No date is given, but it must be the toposcope installed by Wellington Rotary Club to mark the Queen's Silver Jubilee in 1977. On the left is Ray Hall, and as the toposcope was designed by Rotarian Gerry Powell, we're guessing he is also in the picture. The markings on the 1977 toposcope became worn and it was replaced by a completely new stainless steel plate in 2005 to mark the 100th birthday of Rotary International.