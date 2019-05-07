Menu

GALLERY: Eyton-on-Severn Point to Point

More than 1,000 people turned out for an afternoon of bank holiday racing in one of the county’s most picturesque settings.

Road to Rome: winner of the Ladies Open Race

Victoria Jones, Jo Ray and Daphne Childs from Albrighton, Burnhill Green and Badger, with Pippa the dog..

North Shropshire Hunt's Point to Point

Trying on a hat from one of the stalls is Amy Wainwright from Leighton

North Shropshire Hunt's Point to Point

North Shropshire Hunt's Point to Point

Family picnic for the Phillips, Lansdales and Painters from Clive

North Shropshire Hunt's Point to Point

Winner of the 3.55pm Confined Race: Roevin Star, leads: Beggars Bush

North Shropshire Hunt's Point to Point

Will Simper and Will Temple from Shrewsbury

Horse Beggars Bush

Eddie Acton, 8, and Bobby Acton, 4, from London at the race while visiting family in Bishop's Castle

North Shropshire Hunt's Point to Point

Marcus Boden from Middlewood

Huntsman Peter McColgan from Stanton, on horse, Wishes

Winner of the 3.10pm Ladies Open is: Road to Rome

North Shropshire Hunt's Point to Point

The Eyton-on-Severn Point to Point took place on Monday, with a host of races throughout the day, on the course next to the banks of the River Severn.

Starting at 2pm, the final race of the afternoon set off at 5.40pm, with the organisers hailing a great day’s entertainment.

Measured at two and a quarter miles long the Eyton course is the longest point to point in the UK, with racing having taken place at the venue since the 1920s.

North Shropshire Hunt's Point to Point

The amateur steeplechasing is a popular fixture in the Shropshire calendar, and clerk of the course, David Bostock, said they had been pleased at a “very respectable crowd for a bank holiday Monday”.

All the jockeys who race in the event are amateurs and there are a variety of different races on the card, including some for experienced horses and others specifically for horses that have never won race.

Trainers from across the country attend the event, with one making their way down from Cumbria to compete.

The event is backed by the North Shropshire Hunt, with any proceeds going towards the organisation.

As part of the day there were a number of food stands, a bar, and trade stands from some of the event’s sponsors such as Hadfields ad Savills.

The day’s feature race, the Men’s Open, which takes place for the Mrs Bibby Silver Fox Trophy, also produced some of the best racing with a grandstand finish to the contest.

A thrilling climax saw Black Valentine, ridden by Will Thirlby, edging out Bears Affair, under Alex Edwards, by a neck.

There was also a big upset in the Confined when Roevin star secured a 25-1 victory, ridden by Ed Glassonbury.

